Trump’s UK visit highlights pomp, protests, and political diplomacy

LONDON: Britain hosted US President Donald Trump with full ceremonial honours during his historic second state visit, combining royal pageantry with carefully managed diplomacy.

Protesters numbering around 5,000 demonstrated in both London and Windsor while Trump enjoyed red-carpet treatment at Windsor Castle located 35 kilometres away.

The president remained unaware of the demonstrations as he immersed himself in the castle’s ceremonial events before helicoptering to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s country residence at Chequers.

King Charles III praised Trump’s “personal commitment” to seeking global peace during Wednesday evening’s lavish state banquet.

Trump reciprocated by calling the visit “one of the highest honours of my life” and complimenting the royal family extensively.

He particularly praised Charles for raising his “remarkable son” Prince William and described Princess Catherine as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful” amid her cancer recovery.

First Lady Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed purple hat sparked widespread speculation and social media discussion about its possible meanings.

Fashion commentators proposed theories ranging from not overshadowing her husband to simply preferring large headwear.

The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein haunted the visit as protesters projected images of Trump with the convicted sex offender onto castle towers.

Local police arrested four men for malicious communications related to the projections that included Trump’s mugshot and Epstein portraits.

Prime Minister Starmer faced embarrassment after sacking Labour grandee Peter Mandelson days before the visit due to his Epstein connections.

Trump demonstrated unusual diplomatic restraint by avoiding controversy and acknowledging differences without confrontation.

Sources indicated Trump understood Starmer’s domestic political pressures and deliberately avoided creating additional trouble.

The visit concluded with both leaders celebrating a major technology deal described as Britain’s largest investment package of its kind. – AFP