Trump says Putin let him down during UK state visit conclusion

CHEQUERS: Donald Trump declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “really let me down” during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

The US president made these comments on the final day of his historic state visit to the United Kingdom following royal hospitality from King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Trump appeared alongside Starmer at a news conference where he avoided harsh criticism of the UK leader despite suggesting military solutions for immigration control.

Starmer gently encouraged Trump to increase pressure on Putin regarding Ukraine while attempting to bridge divides between the American president and European allies.

The former US president issued a rare rebuke to the Russian leader despite their longstanding friendly relationship.

“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with President Putin, but he’s let me down,“ Trump stated.

“He’s really let me down.”

Trump urged European nations to stop purchasing Russian oil, claiming that reduced oil prices would force Putin to withdraw from the conflict.

The US leader identified Palestinian state recognition as “one of our few disagreements” with Starmer during their discussions.

Trump revealed he advised the prime minister to stop immigration even through military intervention while dealing with his own immigration crackdown at home.

Both leaders appeared largely aligned during their time at the prime minister’s official country residence north of London.

Trump celebrated America’s “unbreakable bond” with Britain while signing a significant technology cooperation agreement with Starmer.

Starmer noted that they were “leaders who genuinely like each other” during the ceremony attended by numerous US tech CEOs.

The agreement follows investment pledges totaling £150 billion ($205 billion) from American giants including Microsoft, Google and Blackstone.

Trump earlier bid farewell to King Charles at Windsor Castle, describing him as a “great gentleman and a great king”.

The presidential couple concluded their visit on Thursday after less than forty-eight hours in the United Kingdom.

Starmer can point to investment deals and strengthened Ukraine alignment as justification for hosting Trump’s unprecedented second state visit.

The British leader faces domestic political challenges after dismissing Washington ambassador Peter Mandelson over connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s shadow has also followed Trump recently with new revelations about their 1990s and early 2000s relationship.

Trump assisted Starmer by claiming unfamiliarity with Mandelson despite hosting the envoy for May’s US-UK trade deal signing.

The British state deployed full ceremonial honours for Trump on Wednesday, repeating the lavish treatment from his 2019 visit.

Trump described the state banquet as “truly one of the highest honours of my life” during the evening’s festivities.

King Charles praised Trump’s peace efforts and Ukraine support amid a day featuring gun salutes, cavalry displays and bagpipe performances.

Melania Trump remained in Windsor on Thursday morning meeting scouts with Princess Catherine and viewing Queen Mary’s Doll’s House with Queen Camilla.

The US president maintained distance from the British public during his visit despite approximately 5,000 people marching through central London in protest on Wednesday. – AFP