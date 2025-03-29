WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Donald Trump said Friday that the US will assist Myanmar as it seeks to recover from a massive earthquake that has killed well over 100 people, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Trump said his officials have already been in contact with Myanmar’s military junta, describing the situation as “terrible.”

The nature of US assistance remains unclear as Trump has largely gutted the US’s primary international aid agency, USAID.

To date, at least 144 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Myanmar, while at least six people died and 117 others were trapped or missing in Thailand after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck Myanmar’s Sagaing region on Friday.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

