Trump to visit South Korea for APEC summit amid diplomatic talks

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump will arrive in South Korea on October 29 to attend the upcoming APEC summit.

South Korea’s presidential office confirmed the travel plans for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Thursday.

An official from the office stated that the US president is expected to be arriving on the 29th.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also anticipated to participate in the summit which continues until November 1.

Trump recently threatened to cancel a planned meeting with Xi at the forum in response to Chinese export restrictions on rare-earth technologies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent nevertheless confirmed on Wednesday that Trump still intends to meet with Xi.

Seoul officials have indicated that a meeting between the United States and North Korea during the forum cannot be ruled out.

Trump has expressed hope for another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un potentially this year.

Pyongyang has stated that Kim remains open to future talks under certain conditions.

The two leaders previously met three times during Trump’s first term without achieving a lasting nuclear agreement. – AFP