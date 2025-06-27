Trump urges Congress to approve $4.5 trillion tax cuts package

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Congress to pass his sweeping $4.5 trillion tax cuts package during a White House event Thursday, framing it as vital for economic growth and border security. The legislation, dubbed the “One, Big Beautiful Bill,“ seeks to extend Trump’s first-term tax reductions while triggering contentious cuts to Medicaid and projected deficit increases exceeding $3 trillion over ten years.

Trump declared the proposal “one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history of our country,“ flanked by supporters including service workers and border agents. Senate Republicans aim for a Friday vote, though internal disagreements over healthcare reductions and fiscal responsibility threaten to delay proceedings. The bill employs budget reconciliation rules to bypass Democratic votes but faces resistance from GOP lawmakers concerned about rural hospital closures and wealth inequality.

Independent analyses confirm the package would disproportionately benefit top earners, shifting resources from the poorest 10% of Americans. Recent polling indicates broad public disapproval across demographic groups. A coalition of House and Senate Republicans opposes Medicaid reductions, while others argue the savings are insufficient.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune navigates a razor-thin margin, needing near-unanimous Republican support given the chamber’s 51-49 split. The White House emphasized job creation and border security provisions, with Trump asserting, “We’re getting our country back, and we’re ruling with common sense.”