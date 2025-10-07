Tunisian court releases man sentenced to death for Facebook posts

TUNIS: A Tunisian court has released a man who received a death sentence last week for Facebook posts criticising the president.

This decision follows significant public criticism and human rights concerns regarding the case.

Last week’s ruling marked an unprecedented event in Tunisia’s recent history.

Free speech restrictions have intensified since President Kais Saied consolidated nearly all governmental powers in 2021.

Lawyer Oussama Bouthelja confirmed the release of his client, 56-year-old Saber Chouchane.

Saber’s brother, Jamal Chouchane, also confirmed his freedom without providing further details.

Chouchane was originally arrested last year.

Civil society groups and activists expressed shock at last week’s death sentence ruling.

The ruling provoked widespread criticism and ridicule on social media platforms among activists and ordinary citizens.

Tunisia has faced increasing condemnation from rights groups over declining judicial independence since Saied dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree four years ago. – Reuters