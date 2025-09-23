Turkey’s Erdogan to negotiate F-35 jets in meeting with Trump

WASHINGTON: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey will negotiate the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Special Report” show, Erdogan was asked if he expects to get the fighter jets following his visit to Washington, where he will meet with Trump on Thursday.

“Right now we are going to negotiate on this again. We expect that the United States will also do what it needs to do -both about F35s and also the issue of F-16s and their production, maintenance, etc.,“ Erdogan said. - Reuters