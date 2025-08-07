UK cracks down on risky cosmetic procedures after safety concerns

LONDON: The UK government has unveiled plans to tighten regulations on high-risk cosmetic procedures following a rise in unsafe practices.

New measures aim to stop unqualified individuals from performing invasive treatments in unsuitable locations.

Only registered health professionals will be allowed to conduct procedures like buttock enhancements or genital fillers under the proposed rules.

Clinics offering lower risk treatments such as Botox must meet licensing standards set by local authorities.

Health officials expressed concern over untrained practitioners operating in homes, hotels and temporary clinics.

Many procedures advertised as non-surgical actually carry significant health risks according to government warnings.

Official data shows nearly 27,500 cosmetic surgeries took place in 2024, marking a 5% annual increase.

Several cases have emerged of patients suffering complications from treatments performed by unqualified providers.

Reports include permanent scarring, dangerous medical conditions and even fatalities linked to botched procedures.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute recently found risky treatments being offered in public toilets by untrained individuals.

A patient support charity has assisted over 750 women affected by unsafe cosmetic procedures.

Proposed laws would ban under-18s from high-risk treatments without medical approval to protect young people.

Officials say this will help prevent children following dangerous beauty trends promoted on social media.

Recent health agency data reveals 41 cases of adverse reactions to botulinum toxin treatments since June.

Patients experienced symptoms including breathing difficulties, speech problems and trouble swallowing.

The government consultation on new regulations will begin next year before final implementation.

Health minister Karin Smyth said the changes would protect patients and reduce costs for the NHS. – AFP