UK cracks down on social media ads for illegal migration

LONDON: People smugglers who advertise their services on social media to migrants attempting illegal entry into Britain could face up to five years in prison under new government plans.

The move comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government faces mounting pressure to reduce illegal migration, with over 25,000 people crossing the English Channel in small boats this year alone.

Analysis by the UK Interior Ministry revealed that nearly 80% of migrants arriving via small boats used social media to contact smugglers during their journey.

The new offence, to be added to existing immigration legislation, targets individuals who post online ads promoting services that facilitate breaches of immigration law.

Offenders could face heavy fines and prison sentences.

While facilitating illegal immigration is already a crime, the government stated that the updated law will provide law enforcement with stronger tools to dismantle smuggling networks.

Last month, authorities introduced sanctions enabling asset freezes, travel bans, and financial restrictions against entities involved in irregular migration. – Reuters