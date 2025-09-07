UK police arrest 150 at banned Palestine Action protest in London

LONDON: Police in London arrested 150 people on Saturday during a tense demonstration in support of the proscribed Palestine Action group.

The Metropolitan Police had warned it would not hesitate to arrest anyone explicitly supporting the organisation banned under terrorism laws.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in front of the UK parliament, with some holding placards reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Skirmishes broke out between officers and protesters who attempted to prevent arrests from taking place.

The police force stated on social media platform X that some alleged offences included assault on a police officer.

A 74-year-old retiree named Polly Smith told reporters that protesters are not terrorists and called for the ban to be lifted.

A 62-year-old recycling company CEO named Nigel criticised the government’s ban as totally inappropriate before being arrested himself.

Protesters chanted “Shame on you!” at police officers during the arrests throughout the demonstration.

Palestine Action was banned under the UK’s Terrorism Act of 2000 following acts of vandalism including at a Royal Air Force base.

The damage caused by these acts was estimated at seven million pounds.

Critics including the United Nations, Amnesty International and Greenpeace have condemned the ban as legal overreach and a threat to free speech.

More than 800 people had already been arrested before Saturday’s demonstration in connection with the group.

Some 138 individuals have been charged with supporting or encouraging support for a proscribed organisation.

Most face six months in prison if convicted, while rally organisers could receive sentences of up to 14 years.

The government has been granted permission to appeal an earlier ruling allowing Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori to challenge the ban.

A separate pro-Palestinian demonstration saw several thousand people march elsewhere in London on the same day.

This occurred as Israel launched new strikes on Gaza with the stated aim of seizing Gaza City to defeat Hamas. – AFP