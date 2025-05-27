UK police say Liverpool car collision not terror-related

LONDON: United Kingdom (UK) police on Monday confirmed that the collision involving a car ramming into Liverpool fans celebrating in the city centre is being treated as an isolated incident and not linked to terrorism.

According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the incident was “horrific” and extended her sympathies to all those injured.

The collision occurred on Water Street, where fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win.

“A 53-year-old man is believed to be the driver of the vehicle,” Sims said at a press conference, adding that investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

David Kitchin of the North West Ambulance Service said emergency services were “horrified and saddened” by what took place.

He confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospitals across Liverpool, with two suffering serious injuries -- including a child. Another 20 were treated at the scene.

A paramedic responding to the scene on a bicycle was also struck by the vehicle but did not sustain serious injuries.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle said four people -- three adults and a child -- were trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued before being handed over to ambulance teams.

Observers noted that the quick identification of the suspect may reflect police efforts to avoid disinformation and public unrest.