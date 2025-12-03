Ukraine military aid deliveries resume through Poland: Warsaw

WARSAW: Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday that US military aid deliveries to neighbouring Ukraine through Poland have resumed to previous levels following US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Washington halted military assistance to war-torn Ukraine after a public clash in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

But in Jeddah talks on Tuesday Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia -- which prompted Trump to lift the freeze.

“I confirm that arms deliveries via Jasionka (logistics hub) have returned to previous levels,“ Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski told reporters.

He was speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga who visited Warsaw on his way back to Ukraine from Jeddah.

The United States and the European Union are top arms suppliers to Ukraine.

Poland’s Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he had spoken to the commanding officer in Jasionka about what he called a “very good decision” to resume US deliveries.

“We already have information today that the first shipments of equipment that were suspended last week and already delivered to Poland will be able to reach Ukraine,“ Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

“We are fully operational and able to receive air transport and send it to Ukraine,“ he added.

Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has advocated ramped up military aid to the country that since 2022 has been fighting Russian full-scale invasion.

According to Warsaw, up to 95 percent of military aid to Kyiv passes through Poland, in particular through the Jasionka hub close to the NATO country's eastern border.