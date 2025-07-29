Ukrainian drone attack kills one in southern Russia

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack struck southern Russia, killing one person and damaging infrastructure, according to regional officials.

The incident occurred as Kyiv intensifies efforts to counter Moscow’s ongoing offensive.

Yuri Sliusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, confirmed the fatality in a Telegram post. “A car was damaged on Ostrovsky Street. Unfortunately, the driver who was in it died,“ he said. The attack also targeted multiple locations, including Salsk, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Volgodonsk, Bokovsky, Tarasovsky, and Slyusar.

Debris from the drone strike fell on Salsk station, damaging a freight train and a passenger train. Authorities evacuated passengers, with no additional casualties reported.

The attack comes as Russia continues its summer offensive, making fresh advances in areas previously spared heavy fighting since the conflict began in 2022.

Over the weekend, Russian forces claimed to have “liberated the settlement of Maliyevka” in Dnipropetrovsk, weeks after seizing the first village in the region.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued Moscow an ultimatum, giving Russia “about 10 or 12 days” to end the war in Ukraine or face severe sanctions. - AFP