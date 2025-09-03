UN condemns Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

BEIRUT: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has condemned an Israeli drone attack that dropped four grenades near its peacekeepers.

UNIFIL described Wednesday’s incident as one of the most serious attacks on its personnel since last November’s ceasefire agreement.

Israeli drones targeted areas close to peacekeepers who were clearing roadblocks near a UN position in southern Lebanon.

One grenade landed within 20 metres of UN personnel and vehicles while three others fell approximately 100 metres away.

The Israeli military has not responded to requests for comment regarding the attack.

UNIFIL emphasised that it had previously informed Israeli forces about its planned road clearance work near Marwahin village.

Endangering peacekeepers violates the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that established the current ceasefire framework.

The force stated that any actions threatening UN personnel constitute serious violations of international law and Resolution 1701.

Last week the UN Security Council voted for peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027 after pressure from Israel and the United States.

This will be the final extension for UNIFIL after nearly fifty years of operation in the region.

Last year’s ceasefire agreement permits only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers to operate in southern Lebanon.

Both Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants are officially excluded from the region under the terms.

Israel maintains troops in five strategic locations and continues regular strikes against Hezbollah targets.

The Israeli military claims these operations will continue until Hezbollah has been completely disarmed. – AFP