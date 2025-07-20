Unfinished US water projects leave global communities at risk

TAVETA: The abrupt termination of U.S. foreign aid has left critical water and sanitation projects incomplete across 16 countries, endangering millions who relied on them for clean water and flood protection. Reuters uncovered 21 abandoned initiatives, with workers forced to leave behind half-dug canals, unsecured materials, and unfinished infrastructure.

In Mali, water towers meant for schools and clinics stand deserted. Nepal halted over 100 drinking water systems, leaving communities with unused cement and pipes. Lebanon’s solar-powered water utility project was scrapped, forcing reliance on costly diesel. Kenya’s Taita Taveta County faces heightened flood risks as incomplete irrigation canals threaten farms.

Mary Kibachia, a 74-year-old farmer, said, “I have no protection from the flooding that the canal will now cause, the floods will definitely get worse.”

The Trump administration defended the cuts, arguing funds should prioritize Americans. However, bipartisan support previously backed these projects, including a 2014 law that doubled water infrastructure funding. Experts warn the cuts could reverse decades of progress, increasing disease, school dropouts, and extremist recruitment.

John Oldfield, a water infrastructure advocate, said, “Do we want girls carrying water on their heads for their families? Or do you want them carrying school books?”

The U.S. State Department, now overseeing aid, has not commented on the halted projects. While Jordan’s desalination plant funding was restored, programs in Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Congo remain stalled.

In eastern Congo, defunct water kiosks have become playgrounds. Evelyne Mbaswa, a mother of nine, lost her son while fetching water—a perilous task in conflict zones. “When we send young girls, they are raped, young boys are kidnapped.... All this is because of the lack of water,” she said.

Kenya’s $100 million USAID project was only 15% complete when halted, leaving hazardous trenches and $100,000 in materials exposed. A U.S. embassy memo warned unfinished work could damage America’s reputation and fuel extremism.

In Taita Taveta, incomplete canal walls risk collapse during rains. Community leader Juma Kubo said, “Without plaster, the walls will collapse in heavy rain, and the flow of water will lead to the destruction of farms.” Locals now seek $526,000 to salvage the project.

For Kibachia, delays are dire. After her home flooded, she said, “Where can I go? This is home.” - Reuters