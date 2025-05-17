ROME: It is up to all NATO members to close gaps in their defences no matter the cost, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday, following talks with his European counterparts in Rome.

“It is the task of all NATO states in Europe and beyond to close the capability gaps ... regardless of whether it ends up costing 2.5, 3 or 3.5%,“ Pistorius told reporters, referring to spending targets based on national GDP.

“The decisive factor is realising these capability goals,“ he said, adding that Germany together with Poland, Italy, France and Britain - whose ministers were present at the talks - were aware of their responsibility.