US EPA cuts 23% of workforce in Trump-era downsizing move

WASHINGTON: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed plans to cut over 3,700 jobs, shrinking its workforce by nearly 23% as part of broader government reductions under President Donald Trump’s second term. The agency, responsible for safeguarding air, land, and water quality, previously employed 16,155 workers in January.

The latest round of cuts under the “Deferred Resignation Program” will reduce staffing to 12,448. The reductions include employees who accepted deferred resignation—a strategy championed by former Trump administration adviser Elon Musk—along with early retirees and layoffs.

“EPA has taken a close look at our operations to ensure the agency is better equipped than ever to deliver on our core mission of protecting human health and the environment while Powering the Great American Comeback,“ said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The agency estimates the cuts will save $748.8 million. The White House aims to reduce the EPA’s budget by 54%, lowering it to $4.2 billion for Fiscal Year 2026. The latest staffing figures fall below the 12,856 full-time positions proposed in the president’s budget.

Additionally, the EPA’s scientific research division, the Office of Research and Development, will be replaced by a smaller Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions. The new office will focus on clearing chemical and pesticide review backlogs while tackling “forever chemicals” (PFAS).

Zeldin has spearheaded Trump’s deregulation agenda, rolling back pollution protections to boost fossil fuel industries—a move criticized by scientists and environmental groups. Earlier this month, the EPA suspended 139 employees after they signed an open letter condemning Zeldin’s policies as harmful to public health and the environment. - AFP