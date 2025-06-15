US man arrested in Greece over death of infant in Rome

ROME: An American man was arrested on the Greek island of Skiathos accused of murdering an infant whose body was found in a park in Rome earlier this month, Italian police said Sunday.

The man was arrested Friday by Greek police collaborating with Italian authorities under a European warrant, Italian police said in a statement.

The man was detained under “suspicion for the murder of a female infant and the concealment of the corpse of her mother, whose lifeless bodies were found in Rome on June 7 inside the Villa Pamphili park”, one of the largest green spaces in the Italian capital.

The discovery of the two bodies in Rome’s popular park made headlines across Italian media, which notably published images of the mother’s tattoos in an effort to identify her.

The suspect has already been linked to other reports of violent behaviour, as recently as June 5, Italian media has reported.