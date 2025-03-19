US to produce tariff 'number' for countries on April 2: Bessent

WASHINGTON: Washington is expected to present US trading partners on April 2 with a number representing their tariff and other barriers, as it unveils reciprocal levies tailored to each country, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has promised reciprocal duties -- on both US allies and competitors alike -- from April 2, though his administration has yet to release the exact details of the plan.

“What’s going to happen on April 2 -- each country will receive a number that we believe represents their tariffs,“ Bessent told Fox Business.

“We are going to go to them and say, look, here’s where we think the tariff levels are, non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, unfair funding, labor suppression,“ he added on “Mornings With Maria.”

With just over two weeks until April 2, he did not say whether those calculations would be complete for all nations by the deadline, but left open the door to some avoiding reciprocal tariffs on that date.

If countries stop their practices, Bessent said, “we will not put up the tariff wall.”

Some duties “may not have to go on because a deal is pre-negotiated,“ he said, or because countries swiftly approach Washington for talks once they receive their number.

Trump said Monday on social media that April 2 would be “Liberation Day for America,“ promising to “start taking back some of the vast wealth that has been taken from us.”

'No reason' for recession

The president's tariff plans and the uncertainty surrounding them have shaken markets in recent weeks, fanning fears that an economic ebb could be in the cards.

But Bessent told Fox Business that he saw “no reason we need to have a recession,“ saying “the underlying economy is healthy.”

He dismissed the premise of guaranteeing there will not be a downturn in the world's biggest economy.

The former hedge fund manager raised the idea of a “pause” as the economy transitions away from “unsustainable” levels of government spending, pledging that the Trump administration would rein in expenditures and bring manufacturing home.

The president has referred to tariffs as a way to raise revenue, remedy trade imbalances and pressure countries to act on US concerns.

On Tuesday, Bessent stressed that Trump has identified “critical industries” -- like steel and aluminum among manufacturing sectors -- for which he hopes to bring production back to the United States.

He added that “we’re going to take in substantial revenues,“ pointing to these as a means to offset the government deficit.

Economists note that while tariffs raise revenue for the government, they also shift demand towards domestic industries that make the protected goods.

They caution that this does not always mean a net expansion of demand.

Bessent also said Tuesday that the Treasury is working with Congress on further outbound investment rules: “We will make sure that our outbound investment doesn’t turn around and get used against us.”