US Treasury criticises India’s stance in trade negotiations

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been “a bit recalcitrant” in talks with the United States.

Bessent told Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

“That’s aspirational, but I think we are in a good position,“ he said, adding “ I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries.” - Reuters