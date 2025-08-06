HANOI: Vietnam welcomed more than 9.2 million international tourists in the first five months of 2025, up 21.3 per cent from the same period last year, with Malaysia among its top 10 source markets.

In May alone, the country recorded 1.53 million international arrivals, a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported, citing the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Tour operators described this as a strong showing despite the end of the usual peak travel season, setting a 10-year record for the month and underscoring Vietnam’s appeal as a year-round destination.

Tourism revenue from January to May was estimated at VN$38.4 trillion (US$1.47 billion), up 24.7 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Air travel accounted for 85.2 per cent of arrivals, followed by land crossings (12.9 per cent) and sea routes (1.9 per cent).

Despite its long coastline and port infrastructure, the VNAT noted that maritime tourism remains largely untapped.

China remained the top source market with 2.36 million visitors, followed by South Korea with over 1.9 million.

Other key markets included Taiwan (533,000), the United States (375,000), Japan (342,000), Cambodia (325,000), India (272,000), Australia (241,000), Malaysia (221,000) and Russia (210,000).

The tourism authority added that it would continue promotional efforts to meet its 2025 target of 22 to 23 million international visitors.