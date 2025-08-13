White House to review Smithsonian museums for historical accuracy

THE White House said on Tuesday it will lead an internal review of some Smithsonian museums and exhibitions ahead of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, after President Donald Trump earlier this year accused the institution of spreading “anti-American ideology” and raised alarm among civil rights advocates.

Three top White House officials said in a letter to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch that the review aims to ensure the institution highlights “historically accurate” and “inclusive portrayals” of the country’s heritage.

“This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,“ the White House letter stated. The letter referenced an executive order issued by Trump in March titled “Restoring Truth And Sanity To American History,“ when the Republican president singled out the Smithsonian. He said the institution had come under the influence of a “divisive, race-centered ideology” in recent years. The order was in line with the Trump administration’s efforts to do away with diversity and inclusion programs in government, universities and corporations. It raised concerns of political interference at the vast museum and research institution as well as fears that his administration was undoing decades of social progress and undermining the acknowledgment of critical phases of American history.

The Smithsonian Institution consists of 21 museums and galleries plus the National Zoo, according to its website.

The Smithsonian said in an emailed statement it was reviewing the letter and added it will engage “constructively” with the White House and the U.S. Congress. The institution receives most of its budget from Congress but is independent of the government in decision-making.

The White House review will assess tone and historical framing of exhibition text, websites, educational materials and digital content, with a focus on the exhibitions planned for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the letter stated.

The museums should begin replacing “divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions” where necessary within 120 days, the letter said. - Reuters