Xi Jinping welcomes world leaders in Tianjin ahead of SCO summit

TIANJIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian Premier Moustafa Madbouly ahead of a major international summit.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering will occur in Tianjin on Sunday and Monday with participation from more than twenty countries.

This meeting precedes a massive military parade in Beijing commemorating eightieth anniversary of World War II’s conclusion.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joins approximately twenty-six world leaders scheduled to attend the parade event.

The SCO currently includes China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus as full members.

Sixteen additional nations hold observer or dialogue partner status within the organisation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to arrive in Tianjin for the summit proceedings.

China and Russia have utilised the SCO to strengthen relationships with Central Asian nations, positioning it as an alternative to Western alliances.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the bloc’s largest meeting since its 2001 establishment.

Multiple bilateral meetings will occur alongside the main summit agenda throughout the event.

The Kremlin confirmed Putin will discuss the Ukraine conflict with Erdogan during their scheduled Monday meeting.

Turkey has hosted three unsuccessful peace negotiation rounds between Russia and Ukraine this year regarding the ongoing invasion.

Putin will also address Tehran’s nuclear programme with Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian amid renewed Western pressure.

Britain, France and Germany triggered a sanctions snapback mechanism against Iran for nuclear agreement non-compliance.

Russia’s foreign ministry warned that reimposing sanctions risked “irreparable consequences” for international relations.

Tehran and Moscow have strengthened political, military and economic cooperation over the past decade.

Their relationship intensified further following Russia’s offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Modi’s visit marks his first trip to China since 2018 following recent travels to Japan.

The two most populous nations remain intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia.

A diplomatic thaw began last October when Modi met Xi for their first encounter in five years.