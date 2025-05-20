Yemen’s Huthis threaten Israeli port blockade

SANAA: Yemen’s Huthi rebels said Monday that they would imposed a “naval blockade” of the Israeli port of Haifa in response to Israel’s escalation of the Gaza war.

The Huthis would “begin working to enforce a naval blockade of the port of Haifa,“ said military spokesman Yehya Saree.

“All companies with ships present in or heading to this port are hereby notified that, as of the time of this announcement, the aforementioned port has been included in the target bank,“ the Huthi spokesman added.

The move was “in response to the Israeli enemy’s escalation of its brutal aggression against our people and in Gaza,“ he said, adding that attacks on Israel would “cease once the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier that his country will “take control” of all of Gaza as part of a heightened offensive against Hamas.

The Iran-backed Huthis have regularly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, following a Hamas attack on Israel.

The Huthis paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in the war that collapsed in March.

They have threatened to resume attacks on international shipping over Israel’s aid blockade on Gaza. In response, the US military began hammering the rebels with near-daily air strikes starting March 15 to head off threats to ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Despite a ceasefire agreed with the United States this month, the Huthis have vowed to continue targeting Israel in soldarity with Gaza Palestinians.

On Friday, Israel threatened to target Huthi leaders after Israeli fighter jets struck two rebel-held ports. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Huthi leaders that if missile attacks continue, they face the same fate as Hamas leaders slain by Israel in Gaza.