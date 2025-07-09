Zelensky in Rome for pope talks, Ukraine recovery conference

ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Rome, where he is due to meet Pope Leo XIV and participate in an international conference on rebuilding his war-torn country.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, according to the Ukrainian presidency, which announced his arrival.

The audience with the pope will be the second private meeting between the two men since Leo in May became the first American to lead the worldwide Catholic Church.

It is expected to take place at the pope’s summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, located on a lake south of the Italian capital, where Leo is staying for two weeks until July 20.

Zelensky is in Rome to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, an international meeting on Thursday and Friday aimed at mobilising support -- including private investment -- for the reconstruction of his country.

Leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are also due to attend alongside representatives of around 2,000 companies and 40 international organisations, according to hosts Italy.

Kellogg is representing the United States, whose support for Kyiv has stalled since Trump took office in January.

Zelensky arrives in Italy after Russia fired what Kyiv said was its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war.

The Ukrainian air force said Wednesday that Russia had attacked with 728 drones and 13 missiles, adding that its air defence systems intercepted 711 drones and that at least seven missiles were destroyed.

The attack came just after Trump said he would increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine -- reversing an earlier US policy announcement -- and accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of talking “bullshit” on Ukraine. – AFP