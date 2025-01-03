WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Friday interview that it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to hold off invading Russian forces without American support.

“It will be difficult for us,“ Zelensky said when asked by Fox News’s Brett Baier if Ukraine can win or hold off Moscow without Washington’s backing.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support,“ the Ukrainian leader said after White House talks with President Donald Trump earlier in the day broke down.