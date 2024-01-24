16-year-old pilot dies in small plane crash in Australia

ANKARA: A 16-year-old pilot died in a small plane crash southwest of Sydney, Australia, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local media on Wednesday.

The small Cessna 172 plane, registered to a local flying school, crashed in a ﻿Brownlow Hill paddock area some 3 kilometres away from where it took off at Camden Airport, 9 News reported.

It said the pilot lost contact with the control tower shortly after taking off from the airport.

In a statement, New South Wales police said the pilot and sole occupant of the plane – believed to be a 16-year-old boy – died at the scene. He has yet to be formally identified.

“Police established a crime scene which is being forensically examined,“ it said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and launched an investigation into the crash.–Bernama