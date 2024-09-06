Colombia halts coal exports to Israel amid the onslaught on Gaza

BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Saturday that his country would halt exports of coal to Israel as the offensive on the Gaza Strip continues.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported the Colombian president wrote on X: “We will stop our coal exports to Israel until the massacre ends.”

Colombia joins the list of nations taking decisive diplomatic measures against Israel due to its ongoing aggression on Gaza.

Last May, the Colombian president declared the severance of diplomatic ties with Israel, citing “a government and prime minister inclined towards genocide.”

Petro has leveled harsh criticism against Netanyahu, labeling him as a “perpetrator of genocide” in Gaza.

The Colombian president has also requested his country’s inclusion in South Africa’s lawsuit before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide. - Bernama, WAFA