Death toll from El Nino floods in Kenya rises to 136

NAIROBI: Death toll from El Nino-induced floods in Kenya has risen to 136, authorities said on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry said that more than 92,400 households and 462,100 people have been affected by the floods, reported Anadolu Agency.

Kenya’s interior principal secretary, Raymond Omollo, said the government was working to deliver food to affected communities.

“Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been reported, raising the toll to 136, food distribution continues across the affected counties, including airdrops to inaccessible areas,“ Omollo said.

In addition to the tragic loss of lives, the floods also wreaked havoc on livestock, with at least 2,500 animals perishing in the past 24 hours.

The ongoing rains have unleashed a cascade of challenges, including widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides across Kenya.

Kenya is not alone in facing the devastating consequences of El Nino, as Somalia and Ethiopia are also experiencing torrential downpours that have led to the deaths of hundreds of people, widespread displacement, and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

El Nino, a climatic phenomenon characterised by periodic warming of sea surface temperatures, induces significant shifts in rainfall patterns.

It leads to an increased likelihood of extreme weather events such as floods, disrupting ecosystems worldwide.–Bernama-AA