Death toll from floods in Afghanistan reaches 400

ISTANBUL: Heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan have caused at least 400 deaths, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported citing a report by Kabul-based Tolo News.

The number includes 18 fatalities in recent flooding that struck Faryab province, bordering Turkmenistan.

Faryab Governorate spokesperson Ismetullah Muradi confirmed the death toll and added that over 2,000 hectares of agricultural land have been ruined, more than 1,000 houses damaged, and over 300 animals lost.

Earlier flooding in Ghor province claimed at least 50 lives, with dozens reported missing.

Last week, heavy rains triggered severe losses in northern Afghanistan, particularly in Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Takhar provinces.

Melting winter snow, coupled with heavy rains and inadequate infrastructure, leads to annual floods in Afghanistan, causing significant loss of life and property.

ALSO READ: Death toll from Afghanistan’s floods exceeds 330