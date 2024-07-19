Gatherings banned in Dhaka as student protests leave 39 dead in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Authorities in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Friday banned any large procession or gathering as the death toll in the ongoing violent student protests against the jobs quota system in Bangladesh climbed to 39.

Most of the deaths were reported in Dhaka, police sources told Anadolu Agency correspondent in Dhaka.

More than 1,500 people have been injured during the clashes, according to local media.

Sources said the government has asked the Bangladeshi military to protect the residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Reports of severe clashes were received from parts of Dhaka, the center of protests against reservations in public jobs.

Besides police, paramilitary forces have been deployed to control the situation.

The South Asian nation has seen protests against the 56 per cent quota system in public jobs surge this week, with the government closing educational institutions across Bangladesh.

Students have, however, refused to leave the college and university campuses.

Some 30 per cent of the 56 per cent quota in public jobs have been reserved for sons and grandsons of those who participated in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971.

There is a near-total information blackout with no broadband and mobile internet connectivity in the country.

Social media has also been restricted.

Most of local media have not updated their websites after the government shut down the internet.

Protesters on Thursday also set ablaze the building of the state-run TV in Dhaka.

The ruling Awami League party’s secretary-general has offered negotiations to the protesting students which were rejected.

Its offer includes reducing the quota in public jobs to 20 per cent.

Both the ruling party and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, have called for protests Friday afternoon.

Trade and businesses are partially shut in Dhaka due to violent demonstrations.

The government has announced a judicial commission to probe the killings. - Bernama, Anadolu