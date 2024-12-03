Haiti interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns amid crisis

MEXICO CITY: Ariel Henry, the interim prime minister of crisis-hit Haiti who is stuck abroad, has agreed to resign, according to the Caribbean Community of states CARICOM, reported dpa news.

A seven-member presidential council will be formed for the transition to elections in Haiti, which will appoint a new interim prime minister, Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said late on Monday after a meeting of the prime ministers of Caribbean states in Jamaica.

Powerful criminal gangs that control large parts of Haiti had demanded Henry’s resignation.-Bernama

Read More:

Who is ‘Barbecue’ - Haiti’s most-feared gang leader?