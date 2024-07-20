PETALING JAYA: A jewellery dealer lost 14.5 million baht (approx. RM1.87 million) when his ten-year Canadian acquaintance allegedly stole three of his gemstones in Bangkok.

According to Thai portal khaosodenglish.com, police investigations revealed the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aamir, left Thailand on July 17, heading to Switzerland.

Lieutenant-Colonel Phuwiwat Jira-akkaratas from Yannawa district police station in the Thai capital city reported that the 40-year-old gem dealer lodged a report yesterday, claiming the theft of three gemstones.

The stolen gems include a 149.02-carat yellow gemstone worth approximately 10,500,000 baht (approx. RM1.35 million), a 13.03-carat blue gemstone worth about 2,000,000 baht (approx. RM257,955), and another 13.01-carat blue gemstone also valued at around 2,000,000 baht (approx. RM257,955).

The total value of the stolen gems is approximately 14,500,000 baht (approx. RM1.87 million).

The incident reportedly occurred at 10am on July 17.

The dealer had arranged a meeting with the suspect to discuss gemstone trading.

They met at a luxury hotel on Charoen Krung Road in Yannawa.

The suspect told the dealer that he had an interested client in the gemstones and would take them to show the client.

The dealer handed over the three gemstones, only for the suspect to eventually disappear.

After failing to contact the suspect, the dealer lodged a police report.

Following this, Bangkok Metropolitan police commander Lieutenant-General Thiti Saengswang instructed the Yannawa police station team and the Bangkok metropolitan police 6th division investigation unit to review CCTV footage.

They found evidence that the suspect had called a Grab taxi at the hotel.

Immigration records revealed that Aamir left Thailand at 11.39am on July 17 onboard Swiss Air flight LX 181 bound for Switzerland.

Authorities are now gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

