Mother of suspected shooter in US’ Georgia warned school in advance: Reports

MOSCOW: The mother of the 14-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at a Georgia school called the school the morning before the tragedy to warn its psychologist of an “extreme emergency” involving her son, reported Sputnik on Sunday, citing The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Colt Gray, 14, allegedly killed two students and two teachers during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The teen struggled with mental health issues and had a troubled home life, according to media reports.

The suspect’s mother, Marcee Gray, asked a school counsellor to find her son immediately to check on his condition and watch over him, the newspaper reported, citing Gray’s texts to her sister, Annie Brown. The school counsellor, in turn, told Gray that her son had talked about a school shooting that morning, Brown told The Post in an interview.

The school personnel had been warned of the suspect’s concerning behaviour and could have been looking for him several minutes before the shooting started, the newspaper reported. Gray’s family was in touch with the school administration a week before the tragedy to discuss the student’s mental health.

At the time, the teenager was reportedly having “homicidal and suicidal thoughts”, the newspaper said, citing Brown.

Colt Gray’s father was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting. The 54-year-old told investigators he bought his son the gun used in the shooting as a holiday gift in December 2023. The father is now facing up to 180 years in prison on all charges.

- Bernama, Sputnik