Seismologists warn of possible volcano eruption in the Philippines

MANILA: The Philippine state seismology agency issued a warning on Sunday morning regarding a possible eruption of Mount Kanlaon in central Philippines, reported German news agency (dpa).

The volcano has emitted about 10,449 tonnes of sulfur dioxide and recorded 55 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, it said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that a heightened alert remains in effect for Mount Kanlaon, with an elevation of 2,465 metres.

Located on Negros, the fourth most populous island in the Philippines, Mount Kanlaon is one of the country’s 24 seismically active volcanoes.

The state seismic agency advised that sudden steam or phreatic explosions are possible at any time.

A phretic eruption, or steam-blast eruption, occurs when magma heats ground water or surface water resulting in an explosion of steam, ash, rock and volcanic bombs.

The public is advised that entry to the four-kilometre Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited due to the dangers of an eruption.

All types of aircraft are prohibited from flying near the volcano.

Last June, an explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon sending a five-kilometre ash plume into the sky.

- BERNAMA, dpa