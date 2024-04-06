Thailand keen to learn from Malaysia’s success in managing haj pilgrims

MAKKAH: The success achieved by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) in managing and overseeing Malaysian haj pilgrims, earning various recognitions from the Saudi Arabian government, has sparked the interest of the Thai haj management authorities to learn more about it.

Thai haj delegation head Abdul Baziz Chema, who is also Yala Religious Council head, said the Muslim community in Southern Thailand described Malaysia as a big brother due to its extensive experience in handling haj pilgrims, which should be emulated by their country.

“TH represents the success of the Muslim community in Malaysia, and it is our obligation to learn from it. I am very confident that by acquiring knowledge from TH, insya-Allah, we will be able to match matters related to haj management someday,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after meeting TH management officials at the TH headquarters here. He was accompanied by 15 individuals, including representatives from the Central Islamic Council of Thailand, the health office, and the Ministry of Interior.

Among the aspects they wish to learn include the savings system introduced by TH, pilgrim management, and other related matters.

Abdul Baziz said Thailand did not have a specific body overseeing all haj affairs and matters related to it were managed by 88 tourism agencies, with the cost of performing haj around RM40,000 without any subsidies.

This situation has led to only 7,000 out of 11,000 allocated quotas for Muslims in the country being filled.

Meanwhile, Malaysian haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the meeting enabled both sides to exchange views on haj management matters.

“We see opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of experiences and perspectives on haj affairs. This can enhance the performance and quality of services and facilities provided to the respective countries’ haj pilgrims.

“Undoubtedly, each country has strengths that can be learned from,“ he said.