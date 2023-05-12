Twelve dies in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain, cyclonic storm makes landfall in South India

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people have died due to heavy rains in two days in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as the cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers used fishing boats and farm tractors to evacuate people from many flooded areas in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai.

Normal life has been disrupted in Chennai and its surrounding districts and transport services have been hit due to flooding.

The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 12 on Tuesday, local media reported.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from rain-affected areas to temporary shelters in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Chennai airport was forced to halt operations on Monday after the airfield got inundated.

Flights resumed on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of flights were cancelled, and more than 100 train services cancelled in Andhra Pradesh as the cyclonic storm made landfall on Tuesday afternoon with gales of up to 100 km per hour.–Bernama