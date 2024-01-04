Two drug suspects extradited from Malaysia to Thailand

BANGKOK: The Office of the Thai Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) today received two Thais suspected of drug trafficking, extradited from Malaysia.

The Secretary-General of the ONCB Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon said the ONCB Regional Office 9, Narathiwat Provincial Police, Narathiwat Immigration Police, and military officers from ISOC Region 4 received the suspects at the Thai-Malaysian border in Sungai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province, today.

“The arrests stem from a drug seizure that took place in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand, on November 3, 2023. Police found 499 kilograms of methamphetamine and 100 kilograms of ketamine hidden in a pickup truck that had been involved in an accident. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

“The other two suspects were also involved in the drug trafficking ring. They were arrested in Malaysia for illegal entry and were subsequently deported back to Thailand,” he said in a statement here today.

He said ONCB will expand the investigation to all individuals involved in this case, which involves a large amount of drugs.

Panurat also believed that this network is linked to drug trafficking in the southern part of Thailand, including transmission to third countries through border areas or cargo ships.

He also mentioned that the Prime Minister and Justice Minister of Thailand have a policy to proactively pursue cooperation with foreign countries.

He also said ONCB will coordinate and work with neighbouring countries to bring back those suspects to prosecute in Thailand. -Bernama