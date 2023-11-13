UN workers across Asia observe moment of silence, lower flags to honour fallen colleagues in Gaza

ISTANBUL: The United Nations (UN) workers and officials across Asia observed a moment of silence across Asia on Monday in memory of their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

To honour the fallen colleagues, the UN offices also lowered the flag at their offices, reported Anadolu Agency.

“UN staff in Afghanistan observed a minute of silence and the UN flag is lowered to half-mast, as we mourn the more than 100 colleagues killed in Gaza – the highest number of UN aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of our organisation,” said a statement by UN office in Afghanistan.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said last week that 99 of its staff have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel-Palestine war on Oct 7.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told the International Humanitarian Conference for Civilians in Gaza held in France that past month was painful for UNRWA.

“99 of my male and female colleagues were killed in Gaza. This is by far the largest number of United Nations relief workers killed in a conflict in such a short time,” he added.

The UN officials based in Bangkok, Thailand, also gathered in the office compound to honour their colleagues.

“A moment of silence at the UN (office) in Bangkok today with the UN Flag being lowered to half-mast as we mourn and honour our colleagues who have lost their lives in Gaza,” the office said on X.

Since Oct 7, the number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 women and children, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.–Bernama-AA