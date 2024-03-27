United Airlines flight suffers bird strike

SAN FRANCISCO: United Airlines confirmed on Tuesday that the company’s flight bound for Denver from San Francisco suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff on Saturday.

“Aircraft struck a bird on departure, damaging the pilot’s side window,“ the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a report, according to Xinhua.

The aircraft involved in the incident, a Boeing 737-9 MAX, had ascended to approximately 5,000 feet after departing on Saturday morning. It safely landed about 25 minutes post-departure.

San Francisco International Airport records an average of 18 strikes for every 100,000 aircraft operations, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Due to United Airlines’ recent incidents, such as the loss of a wheel during takeoff from San Francisco International Airport, “the FAA is increasing oversight of United Airlines to ensure that it is complying with safety regulations; identifying hazards and mitigating risk; and effectively managing safety”, the agency said in a statement.

