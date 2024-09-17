168 Park Selayang mall to open on Nov 11

SELAYANG: 168 Park Selayang’s new retail mall is set to open on Nov 11 with major brands like Village Grocer and Harvey Norman confirmed.

168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Infra Segi Sdn Bhd, is the developer of the project.

168 Park Selayang director of business development Lorenz Tong said this marks the second phase of the development.

“We have secured six anchor tenants – Village Grocer, Mr DIY,Anytime Fitness, Harvey Norman, and The One Sports Centre. The One

Sports Centre will feature 22 badminton courts, one of the largest in the community. Additionally, a bank will also be joining the project.

We’re very excited to see this come together in November,” he told Sunbiz in an exclusive interview.

Tong said the mall is managed by the developer and they will retain the space instead of selling it off.

He said they want to show sincerity as a first-time developer by managing the mall themselves.

“We’re not here to offload empty spaces quickly but to really ‘get our hands dirty’ managing a mall, an abandoned project, and commercial

properties.

“The tenants we’ve brought in are trendy, lifestyle, and international brands to offer a fresh shopping experience to the Selayang, Batu Caves, and Rawang communities.”

Tong also highlighted the mall’s importance for the local community as there are no shopping mall in the area.

“On weekends, people have to travel 45 minutes to an hour to reach a mall in PJ. Now, we’re making it about 20 minutes away from Rawang.”

168 Park Selayang has a gross development value (GDV) of about RM1 billion comprising a mall and three residential blocks (A, B, C).

The project, once an abandoned development called Selayang Star City, was revived by Infra Segi as 168 Park Selayang.

It includes three residential towers and a two-storey community mall with a total lettable area of 235,500 sq ft.

Block C, which consists of 660 commercial units with built-ups ranging from 538 to 983 sq ft, is sold out.

“This is a major milestone for this maiden project of ours. We were taking over a project that had been abandoned. Our expertise was in construction, not in property development,” Tong said

“We met the deadline of delivering the 660 units for Block C on time, as promised. For the affected buyers, who have waited eight to 10 years for

this day, the wait is finally over.” lso implemented some upgrades to the units in Block C, such as upgrading certain internal and balcony floor areas to tiles from cement rendered, increasing bathroom tiles height from 1,500mm to ceiling height, and adding air conditioning points.

“I believe we have undertaken care and consideration for Block C unit owners, who were unfairly burdened with worry and uncertainty when the

project was abandoned.

“We want to assure all the affected buyers that 168 Park Selayang is capable, fully committed, and sincere. We are here to do business

the right way,” Tong said.

According to Tong, Blocks A and B are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.