AutoCount Dotcom targets digital solutions at micro-SMEs switching to e-invoicing

PETALING JAYA: AutoCount Dotcom Bhd expects to onboard 30,000–40,000 micro-SMEs transitioning from manual bookkeeping to e-invoicing with its cloud-based accounting software and the PalmPOS system.

AutocCount sales and marketing director Alex Ng said the company is focusing on micro-SMEs such as retailers and hawkers that rely on manual processes and basic accounting tools which often lack essential features and compliance with local regulations.

“Based on our estimation, there will be 1.5 million (SMEs) subject to the e-invoicing implementation. We target businesses using free accounting software or overseas compliance systems, those are very potential customers,” Ng said during a memorandum of understanding sigining ceremony between AutoCount Dotcom Bhd and YYC Group to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises and support their compliance with the government’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate today.

He added that its PalmPOS system is ideal for retailers and hawkers as it eliminates the need for bulky PC-based point of sale (POS) systems.

“The PalmPOS is the best fit for them because we are the first in the market to launch a function that integrates with e-wallet players, removing the need to manually key in invoices. Once a customer pays using the e-wallet system, it will automatically capture the sales transactions and play a notification sound,” he said.

The collaboration between AutoCount and YYC combines AutoCount’s business software solutions-including on-premise accounting, cloud-based accounting systems, Cloud HRMS, and Cloud POS featuring the new PalmPOS-alongside YYC’s expertise in accounting and advisory services.

AutoCount managing director YT Choo said with e-invoicing set to become mandatory, SMEs face the challenge of adapting to new regulatory requirements while maintaining efficiency and growth. “This partnership with YYC ensures that SMEs can access reliable, integrated solutions to simplify compliance and improve productivity,” he added.

YYC Group CEO Datin Yap Shin Siang stated that partnering with AutoCount marks a step in YYC Group’s efforts to drive digital transformation for SMEs.

“We aim to provide businesses with smarter and more efficient solutions to embrace the era of e-invoicing,” she said.

YYC will also integrate AutoCount’s Al-powered OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology, embedded within the AutoCount Cloud Accounting system, into its service offerings.

The PalmPOS system is available for RM49 per month, and the cloud-based accounting software starts at RM17.50 per month.