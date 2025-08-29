Bank Negara: Malaysia’s official reserve assets at US$121.28 billion end of July

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$121.28 billion (RM511.56 billion) as at end-July, while other foreign currency assets stood at US$603.7 billion, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said that in accordance with the International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets.

It also offers guidance on the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the federal government and BNM over the next 12 months.

“Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as at end-July 2025, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable,” BNM said in a statement today.

For the next 12 months, BNM said, the predetermined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, including scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturities of foreign currency Bank Negara interbank bills, amounted to US$14.65 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$21.17 billion as at end-July 2025, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market.