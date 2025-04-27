CLSA launches six structured warrants, marks entry into Malaysian market

PETALING JAYA: Foreign broker CLSA Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd has officially launched its structured warrants offering, marking a new chapter in the country’s trading landscape.

As the second international issuer of structured warrants in Malaysia, CLSA has entered the market at a time when retail investor participation is thriving, following the FBM KLCI’s best annual performance in 14 years in 2024 outperforming many of its regional peers.

“While structured warrants may look similar on the surface, we believe it is the quality of execution that truly sets an issuer apart,” said Kit Lim, CLSA country head of Malaysia.

Backed by the global expertise and award-winning market-making technology from its parent company, CITIC Securities, CLSA is looking to marry its regional presence with local expertise to bring bespoke, competitive and tailored dynamic structured warrants to local market participants.

To mark its entry, CLSA will make its debut with six structured warrants encompassing some of Malaysia’s most actively traded companies, including MyEG Services Bhd and Gamuda Bhd.

“These are names familiar to every Malaysian investor and this is just the beginning. We look forward to expanding our coverage, deepening engagement with investors, and building a trading experience that matches the ambition of Malaysia’s growing retail market,” Lim said.

CLSA said in a statement that its approach in Malaysia is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving investor landscape, from traditional long-term investors to the new wave of digitally native Gen Z traders. While the younger generation appears to be attracted to faster-paced, more leveraged products like cryptocurrencies and forex trading, CLSA believes that structured warrants may represent an attractive alternative for this demographic of Malaysians.

CLSA Securities Malaysia will soon embark on a series of community events aimed at meeting both experienced and new traders from around the country.