Duo aim to make Malaysia regional and global leader in drone technology and innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Drone Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MDCoCI) is poised to revolutionise the country’s drone sector, said president Shanmugam Thanggavilo and founder Elanggovan Thanggavilo.

The duo said they aim to make the country a regional and global leader in drone technology and innovation over the next five years.

“Founded to foster innovation, collaboration, and compliance in the fast-growing drone industry, MDCoCI’s mission is to educate and integrate key players across the sector, ensuring that Malaysia is well-positioned to leverage new opportunities emerging from drone applications,” they said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

On their vision for industry growth, they highlighted the growing importance of drones across industries such as agriculture, logistics, and public safety.

“With the global shift towards drone technology, including developments in autonomous flying vehicles, MDCoCI sees itself as a bridge between Malaysia and the global drone ecosystem.

“Our mission is to educate the public about drone technology and bring world-class innovations to Malaysia.”

The chamber’s leaders said that they aim to integrate manufacturers, service providers, and end-users to create a seamless ecosystem for drone-related services.

They said one of MDCoCI’s key goals is to nurture 100 drone-related entrepreneurs within the next three years.

“These start-ups, ranging from drone artificial intelligence (AI) developers to service providers, will be equipped to operate both regionally and internationally.

“We are committed to developing sustainable, profitable drone companies that contribute to the local economy and create new revenue streams in various industries,” they said, adding MDCoCI’s support extends to offering research and development facilities, business training, and market study initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

In preparing for a drone-driven future, they said that MDCoCI’s long-term strategy includes establishing comprehensive certification and training programmes, in partnership with educational bodies such as Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, to build a skilled workforce for the drone sector.

“These programmes aim to ensure that Malaysia has the necessary talent pool to support its ambitions of becoming a drone hub for Southeast Asia.

“Through collaborations with government bodies and international firms, MDCoCI aims to position Malaysian companies to compete globally, particularly in fields such as AI-powered drone systems and industrial applications.”

They said the chamber envisions a future where Malaysia’s drone industry will not only thrive but lead the region in technological advancements, contributing to economic growth and global competitiveness.

They further added that by integrating drone-specific courses into technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes, MDCoCI seeks to prepare the next generation of drone pilots, service technicians, and engineers.

“The chamber’s partnership with government agencies and educational institutions will play a vital role in rolling out certification programmes, with a vision to establish a clear career path in the drone field,” they said.

Discussing turnover growth and market projections, they said that the Malaysian drone industry has achieved impressive turnover figures, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

“The industry’s current turnover is estimated at RM3 billion, with projections indicating growth to RM5 billion in the near term.

“This growth is fuelled by Malaysia’s position as a leader in drone innovation, with strong capabilities in both manufacturing and software development.”

Shanmugam and Elanggovan said the industry is expected to reach a turnover of RM9.8 billion within the next three to five years.

“This growth trajectory is supported by Malaysia’s robust drone technology ecosystem and increasing global demand for drones across various industries.”