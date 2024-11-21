E&O’s Andaman Island will elevate Penang’s economy

GEORGE TOWN: The Andaman Island will elevate Penang’s role as an economic hub by creating new employment opportunities, attracting investment and contributing to local tourism, Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) managing director, Kok Tuck Cheong said at a media briefing on the master plan for the project.

He said the island township will directly support Penang2030’s vision of a balanced, inclusive and sustainable economy.

With an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM60 billion, Kok said, the project reflects over 30 years of vision to create a vibrant, eco-conscious island township that harmonises Penang’s heritage with future-ready urban design.

“E&O’s Andaman Island is strategically positioned to meet the demand, offering premium living spaces within a holistic urban environment that balances accessibility, sustainability and quality of life,” he said.

He said it also serves as a cornerstone of E&O’s long-term growth strategy, representing the company’s commitment to international standards of eco-conscious developments.

Kok envisioned it as an innovative 760-acre community guided by the principles of a “15-minute city” – a concept that ensures residents have convenient access to shopping, dining, wellness and recreational spaces within a short walk or bike ride, promoting a lifestyle emphasising balance, connectivity and convenience.

He said E&O has always aimed to create developments that elevate life at every address and Andaman Island is a true embodiment of the vision. “We see it as both a tribute to Penang’s unique heritage and a forward-looking model of sustainable, sophisticated living.”

Kok said the response to Andaman Island has been robust, with its high-rise residency developments, The Meg, Arica and its landed offerings, phases one and two of Fera and Senna sold out.

“In total, E&O has launched projects with GDV totalling about RM1.36 billion.

“Most recently, The Lume, a premium condominium development, reached over 42% in sales after its launch in August 2024, reflecting strong demand for the island’s sustainable, lifestyle-oriented environment,” he added.

Kok attributed the good response to The Lume’s appeal as a luxury residence that combines panoramic views of Andaman Island through its Pavilion-In-The-Sky concept, finishes and eco-conscious design, catering to buyers who value sophistication and commitment to sustainability in an integrated community. Unit prices at The Lume start from RM2.2 million.

The ongoing success highlights Andaman Island’s appeal among buyers seeking a balanced, sustainable lifestyle, Kok said. “Andaman Island is more than just a property development, it is a legacy project that reflects E&O’s enduring vision.”

Kok disclosed that E&O will introduce two waterfront condominiums and a new phase of the luxury landed project in 2025.

“Our approach to community building and sustainability ensures that Andaman Island not only remains a thriving, relevant community but also serves as a benchmark for future responsible developments in Malaysia,” he said.

Central to the Andaman Island master plan are three distinctive districts – Shoreline, Gurney Green and Canalside, each offering unique lifestyle experiences.

Kok said the entire development of Andaman Island, encompassing of Phase 1 and Phase 2, is expected to span a 30-year timeline.

“Phase 1, featuring residential, commercial and lifestyle components, is targeted for completion by 2027, while subsequent phases will progressively unfold to achieve the island’s long-term vision as a sustainable and thriving hub,” he added.