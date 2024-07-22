Generali Malaysia a triple winner at Insurance Asia Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Generali Malaysia won three awards at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024 held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore recently.

In a statement, the insurance company said it won the General Insurer of the Year – Malaysia (General Insurance); Micro, Small and Medium-sized (MSME) Insurance Initiative of the Year – Malaysia (General Insurance); and Insurance Initiative of the Year – Malaysia (Life Insurance) awards.

It said the recognition came after a year marked by the launch of Generali Malaysia, after acquiring and merging MPI Generali Bhd with AXA Affin General and Life Insurance in Malaysia.

“The integration has significantly boosted Generali Malaysia’s operational capabilities, touchpoints and performance, with the company recording RM2.06 billion in gross written premiums for the general insurance segment in 2023,” it said.

Generali Malaysia said the MSME Insurance Initiative of the Year award recognised its efforts in enhancing the segment’s resilience against climate change and other risks.

In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Generali Malaysia has launched initiatives such as the joint research report titled “Building MSME Resilience in Southeast Asia”, SME Loss Prevention Framework, a digital tool offering advice to Malaysian SMEs on risk management, Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund, which incentivises the development of innovative insurance solutions for SMEs​and Asia’s flagship SME EnterPRIZE project.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Initiative of the Year award recognised its exceptional efforts to uphold its core mission and value as a lifetime partner to customers during its rebranding journey and complex system integration.

In under 20 months, Generali Malaysia’s life business achieved a major milestone with its successful migration of two new core life systems and more than 15 integrated peripheral systems while revitalising its distribution channels, where both agency and bancassurance channels have demonstrated growth.

Generali Insurance Malaysia Bhd CEO and country head for Generali entities in Malaysia Fabrice Benard expressed his gratitude for these accolades, stating: “Our people, agents, partners, customers and communities have been the driving forces behind everything we do at Generali Malaysia. We are genuinely thankful for their trust and support, and we will continue to further our Lifetime Partner commitment and pioneer more innovative solutions to create a sustainable future.”

Generali Malaysia has been actively involved in community engagement and sustainability efforts under The Human Safety Net (THSN) global movement of people helping people. The company led and hosted THSN’s first Pan Asia Summit in Malaysia, highlighting the pivotal role that Malaysia and Asia have played since the movement’s inception in 2017.

Generali Malaysia also launched the Happy Box Project and Project Makan Sihat in collaboration with Yayasan Generasi Gemilang to support high-need families and children suffering from malnutrition in PPR Lembah Subang.

This year, Generali Malaysia has continued to empower vulnerable families by partnering with Suriana Welfare Society Malaysia to provide early childhood education to underserved children in PPR Kg Muhibbah. The company has also organised the first Generali Malaysia Run 2024, uniting over 12,000 runners to promote better health while championing social causes close to their hearts. – Bernama