I-Berhad posts strong Q2 results, sees AI and robotics as new engines for growth

PETALING JAYA: I-Berhad, the developer of i-City in Selangor, reported another strong quarter for the

financial period ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), reinforcing the group’s transformation into a recurring income-centric enterprise.

For the quarter under review, the group recorded revenue of RM62.3 million and profit before tax (PBT) of RM14.26 million, driven by solid performance across its core business segments – leisure and hospitality, property development, and property investment. Cumulatively, for the first half of FY2025, revenue stood at RM124.35 million and PBT at RM26.62 million.

Recurring income segments, comprising property investment and leisure and hospitality, contributed 67% of total PBT for H1’25, underscoring the group’s strategic pivot towards stable, asset-backed earnings.

The leisure and hospitality segment remained the largest revenue generator for the second consecutive quarter, contributing RM28.6 million in revenue and RM4.77 million in PBT, a 61% increase from the preceding quarter. Key drivers included WynSnow at Wyndham Suites KLCC and strong performances from the DoubleTree by Hilton i-City and Wyndham Garden i-City hotels, supported by increased foot traffic during the Hari Raya and school holiday periods.

The property development segment delivered RM26.64 million in revenue and RM5.66 million in PBT, driven by steady sales and construction progress at BeCentral Residences Towers 1 and 2. As of June 30, 2025, unbilled sales stood at RM90.36 million, providing strong earnings visibility.

The property investment segment continued to provide stable returns, contributing RM6.45 million in revenue and RM4.79 million in PBT. Performance was supported by high occupancy and yield optimisation at Mercu Maybank and Central i-City Mall, alongside higher car park revenue and evolving tenant strategies.

Executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong said:, “This quarter’s results reflect the group’s continued discipline in building a resilient, recurring income base while executing on our longer-term roadmap to elevate i-City as Malaysia’s leading smart lifestyle destination. Each segment is delivering as intended, whether through stability, growth, or innovation, and this balanced approach gives us the agility to navigate evolving market dynamics.”

I-Bhd has commenced a RM10 million artificial intelligence (AI) and smart automation programme, now being deployed across its income-generating assets. Integrated through the proprietary i-City SuperApp and supported by global tech partnerships, this initiative will enable predictive maintenance, optimise energy and visitor flow, and elevate tenant and customer experiences.

To accelerate its vision for i-City as a hub for AI and robotics, I- Berhad is collaborating with Agibot, one of China’s foremost robotics innovators, backed by Tencent, LG and JD.com.

The strategic alliance marks a bold step in I- Berhad’s evolution beyond property, repositioning it as a next-generation, innovation-led group at the intersection of real estate, AI and robotics. By embedding technology into its ecosystem, I- Berhad is building new engines for growth and unlocking long-term value for shareholders.

“This AI and robotics strategy isn’t just about enhancing what we have. It is about creating what is next. Through embodied AI systems and strategic partnerships, I-Berhad is unlocking new growth pathways and positioning itself at the forefront of the industries being reshaped by intelligent automation,” said Lim.