Hotels in Subang, PJ and Shah Alam to see higher occupancy rates

KUALA LUMPUR: Hotels near Subang, Petaling Jaya, and Shah Alam are poised to experience higher occupancy rates as more airlines return to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport).

Following the announcement of six airlines that commenced operations in Subang starting August 1, Malaysia Association of Hotels president Datin Christina Toh said this move would promote intra-Asean travel for business and vacation, give opportunities for the progressive growth of medical tourism, and encourage more family travel.

“It will be good business for hotels near Subang, Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam to expand their services and amenities to cater to the increasing demand.

“This includes offering specialised packages for medical tourists, enhancing family-friendly facilities, and providing business travellers with convenient options,“ she told SunBiz.

Late last month, transport minister Anthony Loke said six airlines will resume narrow-body aircraft operations on August 1 at Subang Airport.

The six airlines are FireFly, AirAsia Malaysia, Batik Air Malaysia, SKS Airways, Transnusa, and Scoot Pte Ltd.

Toh said hotels should consider partnerships with local attractions and transportation services to create comprehensive travel experiences for their guests.

The government and private sector transportation service providers should work together to enhance further and provide more transportation options in anticipation of the influx of traffic in the area.

“For example, train or light rail transport services from the airport heading into the city to provide a seamless travel experience for the visitors that choose to travel via Subang airport.

“The current transportation options are limited to e-hailing, taxi or car rental services,“ Toh said.

When asked about the projected trends for tourist arrivals, Toh said that looking ahead to the end of the year, Malaysia is expected to see a steady increase in tourist arrivals, especially as global travel continues to rebound.

She said airport expansion, including the revitalisation of Subang Airport, will be crucial to the hospitality industry’s growth.

“These developments will make Malaysia more accessible to tourists from key Asean markets and beyond by increasing flight capacity and improving regional connectivity.

“The introduction of new airline routes will further bolster this trend, catering to leisure and business travellers while supporting niche segments like medical tourism.

“These combined efforts are anticipated to boost short-term tourist arrivals and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading travel destination in Southeast Asia for years to come,“ Toh said.

Mercure Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie general manager Fariz Victor said businesses in and around Subang will need to tap into the frequency of flights to capitalise on the influx of travellers using the Subang Airport.

He said local businesses should gear up with added promotions and level up their services to meet the incoming demand.

“For example, at Mercure Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie, Shah Alam, our guests are a mix of business and leisure travellers from Malaysia and from the regional markets including Indonesia, Singapore, China and beyond who will directly benefit from the convenience of getting to and from the hotel.

“As the only international hotel brand nearest to Subang Airport, we are hopeful about the prospects of these flights operating out of Subang Airport once again,“ he said.

Fariz said Subang Airport will once again become the main draw for business travellers travelling between cities in Malaysia and across the borders.

“Leisure travellers travelling around the country visiting attractions and using KL Sentral as their main hub will also prefer this option in Subang, less than an hour away,“ he said.