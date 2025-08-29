2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo opens in Guiyang, China

GUIYANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - On August 28, the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo opened in Guiyang, Guizhou Province. Launched in 2015, it has become the world’s premier platform for the development of big data industry.

During the opening ceremony, head of the National Data Administration of China, Liu Liehong said，China’s total intelligent computing capacity has reached 780,000 PFlops, which ranks second in the world.

This progress stems from China’s “East Data, West Computing” initiative, which has become a strategic project in the country’s major productivity layout, Liu said. China’s eight national computing hubs currently concentrate over 60 percent of new computing capacity -- with intelligent computing capacity reaching 620,000 PFlops, he added.

Pioneering the initiative, Guizhou has worked hard to construct a leading national computing hub in recent years. The province has, notably, successfully built the world’s first 400G all-optical network computing channel, as announced at the ceremony in Guiyang.

The three-day expo, running through August 30, features a diverse range of exchanges and activities -- with more than 16,000 guests and 375 enterprises participating.

Hashtag: #ExecutiveCommissionofChinaInternationalBigDataExpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.